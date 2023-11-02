The principal of Wiscasset Middle High School was placed on leave this week after an investigation into a “hidden” camera installed to monitor a food pantry at the school, according to the school district superintendent.

Gina Stevens was placed on paid administrative leave Monday.

“I have done nothing wrong,” Stevens said Thursday.

Stevens said the camera was installed this fall after the school’s food pantry was broken into multiple times.

“The door knob and locks have been replaced multiple times,” Stevens said in her statement. “Following the damage, requests were made to have a camera installed.”

After the camera was installed, Stevens said Superintendent Kim Andersson launched an investigation.

“She told me that she was asking for an investigation because ‘a camera was installed and I wasn’t notified,'” Stevens said. “Documentation exists to show she did know prior to Oct. 3, 2023.”

In a statement to The Times Record, Andersson said, “There was an investigation into a hidden camera in a classroom closet. The installation of the hidden camera was not approved by my predecessor or me. I had our legal counsel conduct the investigation given the seriousness of the situation and potential legal implications regarding the rights and safety of students and staff. The investigator spoke to multiple witnesses, including Ms. Stevens.”

Andersson was named superintendent in March, replacing Terry Wood, who resigned last year. Robert England Jr. served as interim superintendent until Andersson’s selection was announced. Stevens was also named to her post in March after joining the school district in 2020 as the individualized education plan coordinator.

Stevens said during the camera investigation, the school district’s lawyer “took the liberty of conducting a separate investigation.”

“This separate event involved student behavior in a bathroom that warranted questioning,” Stevens said. “The reason this second and separate investigation is important, although distinct from the camera investigation, is that it resulted in a second meeting with Ms. Andersson where she questioned my approach to discipline.

“Both memorandums generated by the lawyer had inaccuracies. He made claims of statements by individuals that were never said. Questioning of myself and some others were done without the presence of another adult and were told the questioning could not be recorded.”

Stevens said she met with Andersson three times regarding the camera and claimed the superintendent was “dismissive … using the term, ‘whatever’ when I tried to reply.”

Andersson declined to comment further, saying it’s a “confidential personnel matter, which will ultimately be determined by the School Committee.”

“I have only done my job appropriately and in line with expected leadership responsibilities,” Stevens said. “I pride myself on honesty, fairness and integrity, and I wish for this matter to be discussed in an open public forum.”

Stevens did not respond to a request for further comment. School Committee members did not reply to emails Thursday.

Andersson said the School Committee will discuss the situation in a non-public meeting Nov. 13. The committee will hold its next regular, public meeting at 6 p.m. Nov. 14 at Wiscasset Middle High School. In the meantime, Andersson said the district’s administrative team is sharing principal duties at the school.

