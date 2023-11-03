When Maine became a state in 1820, it assumed all the duties and obligations Massachusetts historically possessed regarding the “Indians within said District of Maine,” including treaty obligations to Wabanaki people within its borders. Shockingly, an 1876 amendment prevented those sections from being printed in copies of the Constitution.
It is critical to a fair and free democracy that our state’s Constitution be printed in its entirety. Excluding parts of the Constitution is against the entire premise of a transparent government. A “Yes” vote on Question 6 in November would restore this section of the Maine Constitution to printed copies.
To honor Maine’s shared history with the Wabanaki and ensure that people understand the commitments and obligations governments made to the Wabanaki Tribes and people, please vote “Yes” on Question 6.
Wayne Cobb
Portland
