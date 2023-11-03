Please vote for Justin Costa for Portland’s next mayor. I have known Justin for more than a decade, and he has always impressed me with his intelligence, deep knowledge of complicated issues and principled work ethic. His six years on the City Council and six years on the school board have prepared him to find workable solutions to the city’s current problems.

Portland’s City Council talks a good game, but is struggling to make progress on issues such as homelessness and affordable housing. The city is feeling less safe – both for those struggling and for others just wishing to enjoy green spaces. City councilors have had the power to do something to help, but they just don’t seem to know how to move the needle. Justin has the knowledge and skills to bring people together to make those needed changes. We need his leadership at this critical time.

Nicole Bissonnette

Portland

