PORTLAND – Tim Dougherty, “the Legend” passed away on Nov. 1, 2023 after suffering a massive heart attack.

Tim grew up in Deering Center participating in multiple sports with many friends which led to a lifelong love of football and the New York Giants, as we all know him as the obnoxious giants fan.

Tim was very involved in his children’s lives, coaching basketball for many years leaving a lasting impact on many in our community. He continued to be involved in his grandchildren’s sports by loudly yelling at all of their games and making his presence well known.

His lifelong passion for food led him to open his own cafe and he remained in the food industry throughout his life. As a result of this no one in our family learned how to “properly cook” but his food has been tasted and loved by many throughout the years.

We will miss his singing as the karaoke king, erratic driving in his red jeep with the doors off, his delicious grilling and being the life of the party at our many poolside events.

He is survived by his loving wife, Paula, of 36 years; his two beautiful daughters, Catherine (Jimmy) and Sam (Kyle)’ and four grandchildren, Maddox, Gianna, Maya and Maverick; his sister-in-law, Cathy; nieces Ciera and Alexis, his brother, Chris and family; mother, Constance; and all of our friends that have become family throughout the years.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday Nov. 11 at 5 p.m. at Munjoy Hill Tavern, for any family and friends that would like to attend.

Arrangements in the care of Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home, Portland.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com for the Dougherty family.

