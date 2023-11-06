WATERVILLE — The City Council on Wednesday may consider ditching a request by Mayor Jay Coelho to erect yurts for homeless people on the riverfront and instead pursue other assistance, including setting up a temporary warming shelter for them during harsh weather and ensuring they receive more regular outreach from service providers.

At the council’s last meeting on Oct. 17, Coelho asked councilors to approve spending up to $10,000 for 10 yurts, or sturdy canvas tents, to house homeless people now living at Head of Falls along the Kennebec River, a request the council tabled until city officials and others could meet to discuss the matter.

Coelho said Monday that he introduced the yurt idea to get people talking about the homeless crisis, but he plans to encourage councilors to abandon the yurt request and instead explore finding an organization that can provide outreach two or three times a week to help homeless people get services and find jobs.

“I’m going to encourage them to do so,” he said. “It really is something that a private organization has to do, and not the city.”

Wednesday’s agenda asks councilors if they will vote to adopt an “unhoused winter season recommendation plan” to help homeless people and provide safe and secure housing throughout the year. The plan, submitted by police Chief William Bonney, fire Chief Shawn Esler and the city administration, says they and others met Oct. 31 to discuss the yurt proposal and all agreed the city should adopt a more comprehensive plan. The plan’s recommendations include extending hours of the Waterville Area Soup Kitchen, especially between noon and 8 p.m.; getting other municipalities involved in developing a long-term plan, as homelessness is a regional issue; continuing to rely on the Mid-Maine Homeless Shelter to provide a frontline warming center for homeless people; and developing a plan with public safety and the homeless shelter to handle unhoused people who don’t receive services.

The plan also recommends using 46 Front St., the new council chamber building, as a temporary emergency shelter only during serious weather-related emergencies, and developing a policy designating when the shelter would open and close. The plan calls for training community members in emergency shelter operations, with homeless shelter officials providing the training. The recommendations also include exploring options through the homeless shelter to provide outreach services intended to locate sustainable housing, and engaging with community partners and philanthropic groups to identify funding outside of taxation.

Also, the plan recommends the city consider helping to fund the soup kitchen and says officials will bring forward a request to design an emergency and disaster shelter which would include a public safety substation.

“An emergency shelter has been identified as a need for community risk reduction,” the plan says. “A design will allow us to compete for federal funding to construct such a facility.”

Coelho said Monday that a sanctioned homeless encampment is never going to work, as it poses a liability to the city. Although many people think a lot of people living in tents are drug addicts, that is not the case, according to Coelho.

“They’re not all drug addicts,” he said. “These people deserve some dignity. They need some help. A lot of them have jobs.”

At the Oct. 17 council meeting, advocates for people struggling with food and housing issues urged the council to help fund both the soup kitchen and the Winslow Community Food Cupboard, which they said are struggling financially to help feed an increasing number of people needing food.

