SACO – Mary Augusta Anderson, born Mary Augusta Messer, daughter of Kenneth G. Messer and Mary Chappell, and affectionately known to family and friends as Gus, passed away on Nov. 2, 2023 after a brief illness, at the age of 81, at The Inn at Atlantic Heights, Saco.

Gus was born on June 4, 1942, in Grayson County, Va., and grew up in nearby Galax, graduating from Galax High School in 1960 and earning a BA in English from Emory and Henry College.

After relocating to the Northeast and receiving a certificate in business administration from Katherine Gibbs School, she pursued a career as an editorial, writing, and communications professional, and was working at a small Boston-based advertising firm, when she met her future husband, the late James Anderson.

In 1983, she began a 21-year career at General Dynamics, becoming Manager of Public Affairs. A lifelong lover of music, she performed in Gilbert and Sullivan productions, sang in choirs, and was an accomplished pianist. She and James enjoyed international travel, spending many blissful vacations in Italy, Vienna, and other European destinations. After retiring, they relocated from the Boston area to Kennebunkport, Maine.

Gus is survived by three children from her late husband’s previous marriage; and three grandchildren.

There are no services planned at this time.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence please visit Gus’s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, ME 04043.

﻿

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous