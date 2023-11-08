Five candidates will take the stage at a whittled-down third Republican presidential debate in Miami on Wednesday night as front-runner Donald Trump holds his own event a short drive away.

The two-hour debate will start at 8 p.m. Eastern Time. It’s being moderated by NBC’s Lester Holt and Kristen Welker, as well as nationally syndicated Salem Radio Network talk show host Hugh Hewitt.

NBC says the event will air on its television, streaming and digital platforms, including streaming on NBCNews.com.

As with the other two debates, the Republican National Committee has partnered with Rumble — a video-sharing platform popular with some conservatives — to livestream this one, in lieu of the network’s YouTube channel. RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel said this year that it was a decision aimed toward “getting away from Big Tech.”

The ongoing Israel-Hamas war is sure to feature in discussion during the debate, and Sen. Tim Scott is bringing with him some students who might be particularly interested.

Scott’s campaign says the South Carolina Republican is hosting more than 20 Jewish students from the University of South Carolina, University of Miami and a local South Florida high school at the debate.

The Republican Jewish Coalition is one of the partners for Miami’s debate. Scott was among the Republican contenders who addressed the coalition’s leadership summit in Las Vegas.

Scott, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie are taking part in the Wednesday night event.

