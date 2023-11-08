Freeport elected Joanna Benoit, Eric Smith and Matthew Pillsbury to the Town Council and Cheyenne Farrell and Carolyn Jensen to the Regional School Unit 5 School Board in Tuesday’s election, according to unofficial results.

Benoit was elected to the councilor at-large seat for a three-year term with 2,776 votes, far topping her opponent, Tais De Los Reyes. Benoit, 33, is a grant project director for the state – a position to which she was elected in 2021. Although she has never held a position in politics, she has experience in community and grassroots organizing.

Eric Smith will serve as the new councilor for District 2 and Matthew Pillsbury for District 3, also for three-year terms. Smith received 591 votes to Smith’s 521.

Pillsbury, 45, has served as District 3 councilor since 2021. Pillsbury identified creating a more comprehensive housing plan, including both above-market and subsidized options, to be responsibly implemented in the town of Freeport as a continued goal of his on the council. An employee of the Roux Institute in Portland, he is married with two children.

In the school board race, Cheyenne Farrell and Carolyn Jensen ran unopposed. They will also serve a three-year term.

