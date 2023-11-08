Bath voters on Tuesday elected a new state representative, approved $30 million in infrastructure spending and installed three new city councilors.

Democrat David Sinclair, a lawyer and former city councilor, ran unopposed for Bath’s lone state representative seat that was vacated by Sean Paulhus, who left in the middle of his term earlier this year to become the Sagadahoc County register of probate. Sinclair will finish Paulhus’ term, which expires next year.

Sinclair said he will focus on affordable housing in Augusta. He said his positions include mitigating climate change and gender- and race-based wage gaps and promoting women’s reproductive freedom and gender-affirming care.

Megan Mansfield-Pryor, an environmental specialist with the state Department of Environmental Protection who serves on the city’s Solid Waste Advisory Committee, won a four-way race for an at-large City Council seat over David Levi, Michael Reavely and Michael Plaisted. It was the only contested race on the ballot. Mansfield-Pryor earned 1,289 votes, while Levi earned 493, Reavely earned 276 and Plaisted earned 229.

Mansfield-Pryor said she will focus on affordable housing, public transportation, broadband connectivity and helping to preserve the city’s landfill.

Christopher Marks (Ward 1) and Caitlin McCorkle (Ward 6) were also elected to the City Council Tuesday. The three new councilors replace Phyllis Bailey, Susan Bauer and Elizabeth Dingley, who decided not to run for reelection.

Advertisement

Voters approved two bond questions, one for $25 million for sewer upgrades and another for $5 million for street repairs, as well as four city charter amendments regarding public notices, gender-neutral terms, election officials and petition forms.

Jamie Dorr, Bath’s representative on the Regional School Unit 1 board, and Jennifer Ritch-Smith, Woolwich’s representative on the board, were reelected to their posts Tuesday.

A majority of Bath residents voted against the Pine Tree Power initiative, which would have established a state-run electric utility to replace Central Maine Power and Versant. A majority of residents also approved a “right to repair” law for vehicles and restoring voting rights for people in guardianship. Statewide, the Pine Tree Power initiative failed and the “right to repair” law passed, while the guardianship question was leaning “no” with about 15% of votes still being tabulated Wednesday morning.

Below is a breakdown of how Bath residents voted on the eight statewide measures Tuesday.

Bath results for statewide referendum questions Nov. 7, 2023

Question 1: Requiring voter approval for $1 billion in public debt

1,657 yes; 1,086 no

Question 2: Banning foreign government spending on elections

Advertisement

2,514 yes; 273 no

Question 3: Creating Pine Tree Power, a publicly owned electric utility, to replace Central Maine Power and Versant

1,285 yes; 1,502 no

Question 4: Approving a “right to repair” law that would require vehicles makers to standardize diagnostics and make access to vehicle systems available to owners and third-party shops

2,451 yes; 335 no

Question 5: Extending time for the state to review citizen petitions

Advertisement

2,451 yes; 877 no

Question 6: Including all sections in printed state constitutions

2,208 yes; 528 no

Question 7: Repealing the requirement that petitioners live in Maine

939 yes; 1,766 no

Question 8: Restoring voting rights for people in guardianship

1,514 yes; 1,219 no

A total of 2,827 residents cast ballots, representing a turnout of about 37%.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: