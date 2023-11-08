Bath voters on Tuesday elected a new state representative, approved $30 million in infrastructure spending and installed three new city councilors.
Democrat David Sinclair, a lawyer and former city councilor, ran unopposed for Bath’s lone state representative seat that was vacated by Sean Paulhus, who left in the middle of his term earlier this year to become the Sagadahoc County register of probate. Sinclair will finish Paulhus’ term, which expires next year.
Sinclair said he will focus on affordable housing in Augusta. He said his positions include mitigating climate change and gender- and race-based wage gaps and promoting women’s reproductive freedom and gender-affirming care.
Megan Mansfield-Pryor, an environmental specialist with the state Department of Environmental Protection who serves on the city’s Solid Waste Advisory Committee, won a four-way race for an at-large City Council seat over David Levi, Michael Reavely and Michael Plaisted. It was the only contested race on the ballot. Mansfield-Pryor earned 1,289 votes, while Levi earned 493, Reavely earned 276 and Plaisted earned 229.
Mansfield-Pryor said she will focus on affordable housing, public transportation, broadband connectivity and helping to preserve the city’s landfill.
Christopher Marks (Ward 1) and Caitlin McCorkle (Ward 6) were also elected to the City Council Tuesday. The three new councilors replace Phyllis Bailey, Susan Bauer and Elizabeth Dingley, who decided not to run for reelection.
Voters approved two bond questions, one for $25 million for sewer upgrades and another for $5 million for street repairs, as well as four city charter amendments regarding public notices, gender-neutral terms, election officials and petition forms.
Jamie Dorr, Bath’s representative on the Regional School Unit 1 board, and Jennifer Ritch-Smith, Woolwich’s representative on the board, were reelected to their posts Tuesday.
Bath results for statewide referendum questions Nov. 7, 2023
Question 1: Requiring voter approval for $1 billion in public debt
1,657 yes; 1,086 no
Question 2: Banning foreign government spending on elections
2,514 yes; 273 no
Question 3: Creating Pine Tree Power, a publicly owned electric utility, to replace Central Maine Power and Versant
1,285 yes; 1,502 no
Question 4: Approving a “right to repair” law that would require vehicles makers to standardize diagnostics and make access to vehicle systems available to owners and third-party shops
2,451 yes; 335 no
Question 5: Extending time for the state to review citizen petitions
2,451 yes; 877 no
Question 6: Including all sections in printed state constitutions
2,208 yes; 528 no
Question 7: Repealing the requirement that petitioners live in Maine
939 yes; 1,766 no
Question 8: Restoring voting rights for people in guardianship
1,514 yes; 1,219 no
A total of 2,827 residents cast ballots, representing a turnout of about 37%.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.