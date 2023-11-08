Charlie McAvoy won’t have his suspension reduced for his illegal check to the head of Florida defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson. NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman denied McAvoy’s appeal Wednesday.

The Bruins defenseman will remain out of Boston’s lineup for Thursday game against the New York Islanders at TD Garden, completing his four-game punishment, but will be eligible to return Saturday at Montreal.

According to Bettman, McAvoy contended the contact to Ekman-Larsson’s head was unintentional and that he had intended to deliver a shoulder-to-shoulder check, and that the Bruins’ alternate captain had expressed remorse.

But the lack of intention, the remorse and Ekman-Larsson escaping injury weren’t enough to reduce the penalty.

“While I recognize that the game of hockey is fast-paced, I cannot excuse actions, such as these, which are wholly avoidable,” Bettman wrote. “While, fortunately, Mr. Ekman-Larsson was not injured on the play, the onus was still on Mr. McAvoy to avoid direct contact with Mr. Ekman-Larsson’s head. Simply put, Mr. McAvoy could have, and should have, avoided making this illegal hit, but did not.”

The Bruins are 2-1 so far without their top defenseman. They beat Toronto and Dallas but suffered their first regulation loss of the season Saturday against Detroit.

THE INJURY BUG has not been kind to the Bruins to begin the 2023-24 NHL season, and that trend continued Wednesday.

Morgan Geekie missed practice and won’t play Thursday. Coach Jim Montgomery told reporters at Warrior Ice Arena that the forward is “week-to-week” after suffering an upper-body injury.

The extent of Geekie’s injury and when he suffered it are unclear.

The Bruins might be without six starters Thursday. Along with Geekie, Milan Lucic and Matt Grzelcyk are on long-term injured reserve, Charlie McAvoy is still suspended, Jakub Lauko is dealing with a facial fracture, and defenseman Derek Forbort remains day-to-day but is questionable for Thursday.

The good news for Boston, though, is that Lauko returned to practice Wednesday sporting a cage and a neck guard. He was in a non-contact practice jersey, but getting back on the ice is a big first step after the forward suffered the scary injury when he was cut by a skate.

The Bruins are off to a hot start this season but have had to crack into their depth early. Rookie defenseman Mason Lohrei has impressed during his brief time in Boston, while Oskar Steen turned in a solid performance in Monday’s win over the Dallas Stars.

