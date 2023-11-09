The Topsham American Legion is hosting its second annual veterans suicide prevention walk in Brunswick on Saturday at the Veterans Plaza on Maine Street.
Registration will start at 8 a.m., up until the event starts at 11 a.m.
Those who chose to walk the 2 miles down Maine Street in Brunswick and across the Frank J. Wood bridge into Topsham will be met with lunch and live music from The Saltwater Hillbillies at the Topsham Legion Hall.
Donations from the walk will go toward supporting mental health services for veterans. More than 6,000 vets die by suicide each year, according to the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs.
“This is one of our favorite things to do every year and let [veterans] know how much we appreciate them,” said Carolyn Gerrish of the American Legion post 202 in Topsham. “Every dollar this post raises we give to veterans — we don’t keep a single penny for administrative costs here.”
