RICHMOND – Donna Mary (Dean) McCluskey passed away peacefully on Oct. 31, 2023 surrounded by loved ones. Donna grew up in Freeport, graduating from Freeport High School in 1969.

Donna served as a librarian at the Issac Umberhine Library, in Richmond for over 34 years. Her passion was introducing literacy to children in the form of weekly “Story Hours”, at which she would personally read to the children, and other various projects. Over time, her voice and fundraising efforts helped to fund the new Richmond Library at its present location on Main Street in Richmond. Donna was defined by her love of family and community, especially the children.

Donna was predeceased by her parents, Donald and Jacqueline (Condon) Dean; as well as a son, Richard McCluskey II; and a sister, Linan (Dean) Simpson.

Survivors include her husband of 53 years, Richard McCluskey; daughter, Rebecca (McCluskey) Dubeau of Norway, and a son, Daniel McCluskey of Raymond. Also surviving are grandchildren Hannah McCluskey, Joseph McCluskey; and great-granddaughter, Maeve McCluskey. She is also survived by brothers David Dean of Leeds and Gregory Dean of Richmond.

A celebration of life will be held at the Richmond/Dresden Methodist Church on Pleasant Street in Richmond at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11 to be followed by a reception at the Richmond Grange.

Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home, 130 Pleasant St., Richmond, ME 04357

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous