Soon, Costco members Mainers will no longer have to drive to New Hampshire or Massachusetts to shop.

Maine’s first Costco is set to open next Friday, Nov. 17, just off Payne Road in Scarborough, adjacent to Maine Turnpike Exit 42.

Workers are putting the finishing touches on the 161,000-square-foot warehouse store located at 455 Downs Road.

In addition to selling groceries in bulk sizes at discount prices, Costco carries clothing, toys, electronics, computers, furniture, appliances, yard equipment, and other household goods.

Like most Costco warehouses, the Scarborough store includes a food court, gas station, tire service center, pharmacy, and optical and hearing aid departments, according to the company website. The store was approved by Scarborough officials in August 2022 after the developer and town reached an agreement on certain conditions.

Costco occupies one of the premier spots in the ongoing redevelopment of the 525-acre Scarborough Downs, a former harness racing facility that sold the property in 2018 and closed in 2020.

The developers of The Downs have already completed over $178 million of $621 million in planned commercial, light industrial, and residential projects that stretch from Payne Road to Route 1. They broke ground on a planned town center last month.

Costco will be the third major supermarket in Scarborough after Hannaford opened a second store in a former Shaw’s Supermarket building at 417 Payne Road in October. Hannaford already had a store about 2 miles away in Scarborough’s Oak Hill area and another about 2 miles away at the Maine Mall in South Portland.

Based in Issaquah, Washington, Costco Wholesale Corp. is a multinational corporation that operates over 860 member-only, big-box retail club stores worldwide, according to the company website. It serves 71 million member households and employs 310,000 full- and part-time workers.

Memberships may be purchased online in advance, but some say it’s better to wait to take advantage of special offers that are typically available when a Costco opens. A basic membership costs $60.

