Eighty workers at Woodland Pulp, a paper mill in Baileyville, will be among the few in Maine that have approval to receive unemployment benefits amid their month-long strike.

The striking workers have acquired eligibility because of a clause in the state law that permits unemployment benefits if operations continue as normal. Woodland Pulp has brought in temporary replacements to continue operating the plant.

In announcing their intent to strike last month, workers said management was trying to change job classifications that would endanger job security. Specifically, they alleged management was attempting to replace millwright, pipefitter, machinists and auto mechanic positions with a general mechanic classification.

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers union is applauding the decision because it will give them the ability to continue putting pressure on Woodland Pulp during contract negotiations.

IAM is calling the decision as “the first striking workers in Maine to be eligible for unemployment benefits.” Though 775 striking workers at FairPoint Communications workers received unemployment backpay following a four-month strike in 2015, the Woodland Pulp workers might be the first to receive unemployment benefits during an active strike.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: