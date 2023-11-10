PHIPPSBURG – Warren Nelson Doughty Jr., 57, passed away peacefully on Nov. 5, 2023 with his family at his side after a battle with cancer.

Warren, better known as “Bub” was born on July 28, 1966 to Warren Doughty Sr. and Margaret “Peg” (Rogers) Doughty. He attended Phippsburg Elementary School, and graduated from Morse High School with the class of 1984.

Bub enlisted in the United States Army where he served with the 57th Transportation Company in Fort Drum, N.Y. After returning to Phippsburg in 1990, he began his career of working in excavation and construction. Bub served the Town of Phippsburg for over 25 years, by plowing and sanding roads in the winter months and as a volunteer firefighter with the Phippsburg Fire Department. For the last 13 years, he worked for Jaiden Landscaping.

Bub married in 1992, and had two children- a daughter, Jordan, and a son, Dillon. Bub loved moose hunting, spending time at his family camp in Bancroft and enjoying time with loved ones.

Bub was predeceased by his mother, Peg, in 2016; and his brother-in-law, Craig Murray, in 2021.

He is survived by his father, Warren Doughty Sr. of Phippsburg; two children, son, Dillon Doughty of Phippsburg, and daughter, Jordan Doughty of West Bath; grandson Caleb Doughty of West Bath; girlfriend Lynn Horton of Phippsburg; three sisters, Suzy Murray of West Bath, Jodi St. Onge of Phippsburg, and Katie Doughty and her husband Chris Canfield of Otisfield; along with many nieces, nephews; aunts, uncles; cousins; and friends.

A celebration of Bub’s life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18 at the Phippsburg Elementary School gymnasium, with a gathering of family and friends to follow at the Phippsburg Fire Department.

Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. Condolences may be made online at http://www.DaigleFuneralHome.com.

Memorial contributions in Bub’s name

may be made to the

Dean Snell

Cancer Foundation

either via mail at

P.O. Box 104

Brunswick, ME 04011

or online at

https://www.DeanSnell.org

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous