Curtis Memorial Library is hosting an author talk on the topic “Community + Connection as a Path to Resilience” at 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17. The discussion will feature speaker Dr. Jeremy Nobel, MD, MPH, as he delves into his new book, “Project UnLonely: Healing Our Crisis of Disconnection.”

Joining Nobel is a slate of panelists: Karen Budd, MPH, MaineHealth’s Innovation Group; Julie Greene, MPH, director of Guiding Stars (at Hannaford); Jess Maurer, executive director of Maine Council on Aging; and Hahna David Patterson, PsyD, LCPC, assistant VP of division of student affairs at University of New England.

“I am thrilled to engage with the community at Curtis Memorial Library and explore the transformative potential of community and connections to create resilience in today’s world,” Nobel said in a prepared release. “This event is an opportunity for us to come together, share our insights, learn from one another and be better connected.”

Nobel is the founder and president of The Foundation for Art & Healing. He is a primary care physician, public health practitioner and award-winning poet. Nobel is a renowned expert in the field of loneliness and social connectedness, and his new book offers an exploration of the critical issue of disconnection in modern society. He sheds light on the profoundly negative impact that loneliness has on well-being and suggests that creative expression is uniquely suited to help us heal and connect, leading to more resilient, connected communities. Project UnLonely, the signature initiative of FAH, is active throughout Maine, delivering programs in collaboration with a variety of organizations including the Bangor YMCA, Martins Point Health Care, Colby College, Northern Light Health, University of New England and the Town of Eliot.

The library event is free and open to the public, and no registration is required. The event will be in the Morrell Meeting Room at Curtis Memorial Library, located at 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick.

“Curtis Memorial Library is committed to being a hub for meaningful conversations and community-building,” said Elisabeth Doucett, executive director of Curtis Memorial Library. “We are delighted to host this event, and we believe it will inspire our community to come together and embrace the power of connection and resilience.”

For more information about the event, contact Curtis Memorial Library at 725-5242 or visit curtislibrary.com.

