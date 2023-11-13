On the evening of Oct. 25, I thoroughly enjoyed a Channel 6 special celebrating the past 20 years of News Center Maine’s “207” program. It featured Maine’s unique character and characters, and it was very uplifting. At the same time, a lone gunman was destroying the lives of innocent Lewiston residents and inflicting panic and terror statewide. What a swing of emotions. In the blink of an eye, it was the best of times, then the worst of times.

Peter Anderson

Peaks Island

