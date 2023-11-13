On the evening of Oct. 25, I thoroughly enjoyed a Channel 6 special celebrating the past 20 years of News Center Maine’s “207” program. It featured Maine’s unique character and characters, and it was very uplifting. At the same time, a lone gunman was destroying the lives of innocent Lewiston residents and inflicting panic and terror statewide. What a swing of emotions. In the blink of an eye, it was the best of times, then the worst of times.
Peter Anderson
Peaks Island
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.