If you’ve burnt the turkey, made lip-puckering cranberry sauce, or liquified the mashed potatoes one too many years in a row, it’s time to hang up your apron and drop those pot holders. Instead of spending Thanksgiving Day in the kitchen, focus on family and let someone else cook. Here are 20 places to choose from, for eating Thanksgiving dinner out.
HARRASEEKET INN
WHERE: 162 Main St., Freeport
WHEN: 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 5 p.m seatings
HOW MUCH: $165 for adults, $65 for kids ages 6-12
MENU: Starters such as autumn squash bisque and shaved root vegetable salad lead into an entree with your choice of turkey, lobster, salmon or prime rib. Finish the meal with a house-made pumpkin-spice gelato or spiced rum carrot cake, among other decadent options. Additionally, vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options are available, making this a meal that works for the whole family. View the full menu at harraseeketinn.com.
RESERVATIONS: Reservations can be made at harraseeketinn.com
NATALIE’S AT CAMDEN HARBOUR INN
WHERE: 83 Bayview St., Camden
WHEN: 1, 4 and 7 p.m. seatings
HOW MUCH: $147 per person
MENU: The five-course meal starts with a fall salad (apple, charred grape, chèvre, walnut, and balsamic), followed by potato leek soup, lobster or duck, then turkey or porcelet. Vegetarian alternatives are available upon request. Finally, guests can choose from a mixture of local and imported cheeses or a pumpkin, pecan, or chocolate tart for dessert. You can view the full menu at camdenharbourinn.com.
RESERVATIONS: Reservations can be made at opentable.com.
SEA GLASS
WHERE: 40 Bowery Beach Road, Cape Elizabeth
WHEN: 1-7 p.m.; pickup for the to-go meal will take place from 2-6 p.m. Nov. 22
HOW MUCH: The prix fixe dinner is $85 per adult, $32 per child ages 4-12; pickup meal is $275
MENU: The restaurant will be offering a pre-order, to-go meal that serves 6-8 people, or a three-course eat-in dinner. The to-go meal includes everything from salad to pie. The prix fixe dinner includes starters that range from butternut squash and apple bisque to kale salad. For the entree, guests will have a choice between turkey, haddock or seitan, and dessert is either pumpkin or apple pie. See the full menus at seaglassmaine.com.
RESERVATIONS: In-person reservations can be made at resy.com and the to-go meal can be ordered by calling 207-799-3134.
CITY FARMHOUSE
WHERE: City Farmhouse, 200 Sable Oaks Drive, South Portland
WHEN: The buffet will be served from noon to 3 p.m., and the prix fixe dinner will be served from noon to 9 p.m.
HOW MUCH: The buffet is $46 per person, $23 for kids under 12, and the prix fixe dinner is $44 per person, $22 for kids under 12.
MENU: Guests will have the option of eating at a Thanksgiving buffet in the restaurant’s ballroom or a sit-down, prix fixe meal in the dining room. The buffet will serve turkey with all the trimmings. In addition to the food, it will also have live entertainment, ice sculptures and hot mulled cider. The prix fixe dinner includes options like butternut squash ravioli, slow-roasted tom turkey, and wood-grilled flat iron steak, among many others.
RESERVATIONS: Reservations can be made by calling 207-347-6894.
SALTWATER GRILLE
WHERE: 231 Front St., South Portland
WHEN: 11:30 a.m., 1:30, 3:30 and 5:30 p.m.
HOW MUCH: $75 per adult, $35 for kids 6-12, and kids 5 and under eat free
MENU: Saltwater Grille will serve a buffet-style meal with all of the traditional Thanksgiving staples. The menu highlights include clam chowder, roasted porchetta, and honey mustard glazed salmon. View the full menu at saltwatergrille.com.
RESERVATIONS: Reservations can be made by calling 207-799-5400.
UNION
WHERE: 390 Congress St., Portland
WHEN: 1-8 p.m.; pickup for the to-go option will be from noon to 7 p.m. Nov. 21 and 22
HOW MUCH: $85 per person; to-go meal costs $120
MENU: Union is offering in-person and to-go dinner options. The to-go meal serves two people and includes items such as baby kale and Brussels sprouts salad, dry-brined turkey, and pumpkin cheesecake with bourbon chantilly cream. Vegetarian and gluten-free options are available upon request. The full to-go menu can be viewed at order.ehungry.com. Highlights from the in-person menu include heritage squash bisque, New England cioppino and pear streusel.
RESERVATIONS: In-person reservations can be made by calling 207-808-8800 and the to-go meal can be ordered at order.ehungry.com.
M.K. KITCHEN
WHERE: 2 School St., Gorham
WHEN: 1-5 p.m.; takeout pickup starts at 12:30 p.m. Nov. 23
HOW MUCH: $60 per person
MENU: Visitors get the choice of takeout or dine-in with this dinner. The three-course meal has notable mains such as autumn gnocchi (sage butter roasted squash, shaved brussels, almonds, and parmesan) and a turkey dinner (slow roasted breast and confit pulled leg, cranberry sauce, gravy, whipped potatoes, green beans, and traditional stuffing). Desserts such as caramelized pumpkin cheesecake and an apple tart are also featured on the Thanksgiving menu, which can be viewed at mkkitchen,net.
RESERVATIONS: Reservations can be made at mkkitchen.net or by calling 207-222-2588.
OCEAN AT THE CAPE ARUNDEL INN
WHERE: 208 Ocean Ave., Kennebunkport
WHEN: Noon to 5 p.m.
HOW MUCH: $105 per person, wine paring is an additional $60
MENU: Some highlights from this decadent three-course menu include poached shrimp salad, pumpkin risotto and Valrhona milk chocolate mousse. Wine pairing is also available.
RESERVATIONS: Reservations can be made at opentable.com or by calling 800-514-0968.
WHITE BARN INN RESTAURANT
WHERE: 37 Beach Ave., Kennebunk Beach
WHEN: 1-7 p.m.
HOW MUCH: $125 per person
MENU: This three-course menu has not been solidified, as food selections depend on what is fresh and accessible to the chef. Previously, this restaurant has served items such as parsnip soup, turkey with all the fixings, and apple crumble souffle.
RESERVATIONS: Reservations can be made at aubergeresorts.com or by calling 207-967-2321.
EARTH AT HIDDEN POND
WHERE: 354 Goose Rocks Road, Kennebunkport
WHEN: Noon to 5 p.m.
HOW MUCH: $85 per person, $40 for children 12 and under
MENU: Starters include lobster risotto and pan-seared scallops, followed by main course items such as traditional turkey and short rib bourguignon, with pumpkin whoopie pies or pecan pie for dessert.
RESERVATIONS: Reservations can be made at earthathiddenpond.com or by calling 207-967-6550.
CLAY HILL FARM
WHERE: 220 Clay Hill Road, Cape Neddick
WHEN: Noon to 5 p.m.
HOW MUCH: This is an à la carte menu
MENU: Options include baked brie en croûte, vegetarian wellington (wild mushroom stuffed portobello, wrapped with spinach in puff pastry, finished with yellow pepper coulis and olive tapenade), and prime rib of beef au jus. For dessert, guests have the options of pumpkin, pecan, blueberry or apple pie. View the complete menu at clayhillfarm.com.
RESERVATIONS: Reservations can be made at clayhillfarm.com or by calling 207-361-2272.
CAMP AT SUNDAY RIVER
WHERE: Camp at Sunday River, 97 Summit Road, Newry
WHEN: 1-8 p.m.
HOW MUCH: $52 for adults, $19 for kids 6-12, and kids 5 and under eat free
MENU: Starters from this three-course dinner will range from autumn minestrone to a smoked seafood display. Mains include roasted turkey, stuffed acorn squash, and vegan “meatloaf.” This meal finishes with French silk pie, s’mores or pumpkin pie. View the full menu at sundayriver.com.
RESERVATIONS: Reservations can be made at sundayriver.com.
JONATHAN’S OGUNQUIT
WHERE: 92 Bourne Lane, Ogunquit
WHEN: Noon to 7:30 p.m.
HOW MUCH: This is an à la carte menu
MENU: Starters on a sample menu are oysters malpeque on half shell, chimichurri steak tips and baked boursin stuffed mushrooms. Notable entrees, such as a three roast combo with turkey, lamb and pork, or steak au poivre, may be offered. Possible desserts are Maine blueberry pie, Ida red apple crisp or Belgian chocolate mousse. The entire sample menu can be viewed at jonathansogunquit.com.
RESERVATIONS: Reservations can be made by calling 207-646-4777.
SAMOSET RESORT
WHERE: 220 Warrenton St., Rockport
WHEN: 1-7 p.m.
HOW MUCH: $58 per person, $29 for kids under 12
MENU: Samoset Resort will offer a prix fixe meal and a buffet this Thanksgiving. The prix fixe meal will include items such as herb butter-basted fresh turkey (with whipped potato, baby root vegetables, traditional sage stuffing, cranberry orange relish and pan gravy) and local day boat scallops (with creamy pumpkin ravioli, caramelized shallots, fresh sage butter, fall vegetables and Maine maple cream), among other delicious items. The buffet option includes chilled jumbo shrimp, a carving station and other hot entrees served from silver dome dishes.
RESERVATIONS: Reservations can be made by calling 207-593-1549.
THE MILLBROOK TAVERN & GRILLE
WHERE: 21 Broad St., Bethel
WHEN: Noon to 4 p.m.
HOW MUCH: $49 for adults, $25 for kids
MENU: This buffet-style menu has turkey with all the traditional fixings as well as beef and fish options.
RESERVATIONS: Reservations are required and can be made by calling 207-824-2175.
YORK HARBOR INN RESTAURANT
WHERE: 480 York St., York
WHEN: Noon to 6 p.m.
HOW MUCH: $69.95 per adult, $24.95 per kids 12 and under
MENU: Highlights from this menu include roast tom turkey with gravy, sausage and cheddar stuffing, and Maine blueberry pie.
RESERVATIONS: Reservations are required and can be made here or by calling 800-343-3869.
TIMBER KITCHEN & BAR
WHERE: 22 Bass Park Blvd., Bangor
WHEN: Noon to 8 p.m.
HOW MUCH: $40.95 per adult, $16.95 for kids under 12
MENU: Dishes from this four-course menu include local butternut squash soup, herb butter-basted Misty Knolls organic turkey breast and thighs, stuffed acorn squash, and pecan apple crisp. The full meal can be viewed at timberkitchenandbar.com.
RESERVATIONS: Reservations can be made by calling 207-433-0844.
THREE DOLLAR DEWEYS
WHERE: Three Dollar Deweys, 241 Commercial St., Portland
WHEN: Noon to 6 p.m.
HOW MUCH: $35 per person
MENU: Three Dollar Deweys will serve a buffet-style meal that includes turkey with all the fixings.
RESERVATIONS: Reservations can be made by calling 207-772-3310.
DIZZY BIRD ROTISSERIE
WHERE: 65 Main St., Suite 15, Biddeford
WHEN: Pickup will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 22 and 23.
HOW MUCH: Single meals are $24.99 a piece, and family meals are priced based on turkey size.
MENU: Dizzy Bird Rotisserie will be offering a various pre-order, to-go dinner options this Thanksgiving. The smallest meal style is the “single meal,” which could be baked haddock, New England pot roast or a turkey dish. Vegetarian options are also available. The second largest option, “family meals,” is a selection of turkey dinners that feed up to four people. There is also a meal kit which includes a whole turkey, Yukon mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, butter braised butternut squash, and cornbread stuffing with cranberries, among other dishes. View all of the options at order.toasttab.com.
RESERVATIONS: Meals can be ordered at order.toasttab.com.
WAYSIDE TAVERN
WHERE: Wayside Tavern, 747 Congress St., Portland
WHEN: 1-5 p.m.
HOW MUCH: $90 per person
MENU: Dishes from this four-course, prix fixe meal will include salad, soup, turkey or an alternative meat, classic Thanksgiving sides and dessert.
RESERVATIONS: Reservations are required and can be made by calling 207-613-9568.
