Loon Echo Land Trust is looking for volunteers to help clear out invasive plants and brush at Hacker’s Hill in Casco on Saturday.

Volunteers should wear sturdy boots and bring gloves, water and snacks. Cleanup begins at 9 a.m. The preserve is located on Quaker Ridge Road.

No experience is necessary and all tools are provided. To register, email stewardship@lelt.org. For more information go to the land trust’s website at lelt.org.

