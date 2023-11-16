A Manchester-based landlord has been sued in federal court on charges he sexually harassed at least five women who lived in or applied for the rental housing units he manages across central Maine.

Fred L. Wheeler II is accused of offering to forgive unpaid rent in exchange for sex acts, requiring a romantic relationship as a condition for one tenant to live in one of his units, making unwelcome sexual contact with female tenants, commenting on their physical appearance, evicting people who rejected his advances and entering units without consent, according to a complaint filed Thursday in the U.S. District Court for the District of Maine.

In one case, Wheeler allegedly lured a female tenant into his office in the basement of her apartment building. After she entered, he locked the door, took off his clothing and made the woman kneel and perform oral sex on him, according to the complaint. The woman said she felt pressured into the acts because she could not get out of the locked office. This allegedly happened twice, several months apart.

The woman stayed in the apartment for several more years, but said she tried to avoid Wheeler. She asked a friend to accompany her while she did her laundry in the basement, for instance, because she “no longer felt safe in the basement alone,” according to the complaint. Wheeler also allegedly entered her apartment several times and tried to kiss and hug her.

In another case, Wheeler allegedly told another female tenant he would forgive $400 in back rent if she performed anal sex with him. She did not agree to Wheeler’s alleged request. He then evicted her.

The U.S. Department of Justice, which filed the lawsuit, said Wheeler’s alleged actions violated the Fair Housing Act, which prohibits discrimination in housing based on sex and other protected categories, according to a statement released by the agency Thursday afternoon. Sexual harassment is considered a form of sex discrimination.

“No one should live in fear in their home because of their landlord’s sexual harassment and predatory conduct,” Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke wrote in the statement. “No one should be denied access to housing because of their refusal to accept a landlord’s sexual demands. The Justice Department stands ready to hold accountable any landlord who preys upon vulnerable tenants and those seeking housing.”

Clarke works in the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division.

The lawsuit requests a jury trial and seeks to recover money for Wheeler’s alleged victims. It also seeks civil penalties and a court order barring future discrimination. The alleged crimes date back to 2016, or possibly earlier, Department of Justice officials said.

“I urge any other tenants alleging discrimination by Mr. Wheeler to contact my office,” U.S. Attorney Darcie N. McElwee for the District of Maine said.

Wheeler owns or previously owned residential rental properties in Lewiston and other central Maine municipalities, according to the lawsuit. Those properties include 44-46 Gage St. in Augusta, 131-135 Ash St. in Lewiston and 639 Sabattus Road in Sabattus.

Wheeler’s business, Landscape Center of Maine Inc., which bought those properties, is a co-defendant in the lawsuit.

Those who believe they might have been victims of Wheeler or who have other information relevant to this case should contact the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maine at 207-780-3257 or by email at USAME.Fairhousing@usdoj.gov.

