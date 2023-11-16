Maine State Police are responding to a report of a plane crash Thursday afternoon in Limington.

Police are on the scene at the Limington-Harmon Airport, but no other information was immediately available, according to Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The Limington-Harmon Airport is a small airfield on about 43 acres of land in northern York County. It has one 3,000-foot paved runway.

