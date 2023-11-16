A lobsterman helped rescue a driver who drove into the ocean near Portland’s East End boat launch Thursday afternoon.

The Portland Fire Department learned that a car was submerged in the water near 1 Cutter Street and arrived on the scene at 12:10, spokesperson Sean Donaghue said. The department’s dive specialists led the rescue, which was aided by the operator of a nearby lobster boat. It’s unclear exactly what role the vessel played.

The driver was taken to the hospital, Donaghue said. He did not know their condition as of 1 p.m.

This story will be updated.

