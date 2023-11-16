More than 1,100 state workers wrote letters to Gov. Janet Mills asking her to increase employee pay as part of a new labor contract that is months overdue, according to the union representing state employees.

A group of state workers delivered the letters to the governor on Thursday, saying they are underpaid compared to their private sector peers. As a result of the pay gap, workers and union leaders say, one in six positions in state government – or more than 2,100 jobs – is vacant, leaving offices understaffed and struggling to provide services.

“Throughout all departments of Maine state government, our worksites are understaffed and we are underpaid and overworked,” the state workers wrote, according to a news release. “All the while, the state has record budget surpluses that have come at the expense of substantially underpaying us for the quality services we consistently provide to all Maine people. Studies in 2009 and again in 2020 show that state workers are underpaid compared to the wages earned by our public and private sector counterparts throughout Maine and New England. The 2020 study showed that on average, state workers are underpaid by 15 percent, and it’s even worse for many classifications – accountants are underpaid 20 to 33%; chemists, 24%; civil engineers, 20 to 25%; mechanics, 31%; and correctional officers, 16%.”

The delivery of letters came as state employees began their fifth month of working without a contract. A mediator is now participating in contract negotiations between the Mills administration and employee union.

The union represents about 9,000 workers in the executive branch of government and includes employees in the departments of education, health and human services and other executive departments.

“The Mills administration did not unilaterally create the pay gap, but they have not adequately addressed the pay gap,” Mark Brunton, president-elect of the ­­Maine Service Employees Association, Local 1989 of the Service Employees International Union, said in a prepared statement. “The pay gap exists and it’s growing. We have made reasonable proposals for the improvement of working conditions and for wage increases to close the pay gap to put state workers on par with their peers. Management so far has refused to make significant movement toward agreement at the bargaining table. We are calling on Governor Mills to deliver a serious proposal to increase wages across all wage scales and improve our working conditions, and to complete the classification study and send it to the bargaining table so it can be implemented.”

