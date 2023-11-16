HALLOWELL — City officials are considering a proposal to ban the sale of flavored tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, vapes and other devices that discharge flavored nicotine.

The proposal emerged from Hallowell’s Health and Welfare Committee, chaired by Councilor Ryan Martin. Councilor Kate Dufour and Patrick Wynne are also on the committee that presented a proposal during Monday’s City Council meeting.

The council put the proposal on hold Monday after realizing the city’s licensed tobacco sellers were not given a 30-day notice before the vote, as is required.

“The notice will go out now for the formal first reading to be at the Dec. 11 city council meeting, and then the public hearing will be during the January meeting,” said City Manager Gary Lamb.

Lamb highlighted that the process would ensure that local stores that might be selling these products made a part of a transparent process.

“There have been some tobacco associations that have been calling the mayor and myself that are interested in making sure that these things are not prevented from being sold,” added Lamb.

Flavored tobacco products, especially vapes and e-cigarettes, have gained massive popularity in recent years. Alarmingly, the most frequent users tend to be teenagers.

In 2021, the Tobacco Prevention and Control Advisory Council submitted a study to Gov. Janet Mills. It concluded that one in four Maine high school students use e-cigarettes, a rate that had doubled from 2017 to 2019. It also noted that more than 80% of the country’s youth reported that “availability and variety of flavors are their primary reason for using e-cigarettes.”

Earlier this year, the Maine Legislature discussed a bill that would place a statewide ban on the sale of flavored tobacco products. The bill was supported by the Senate but never voted on by the House. The proposal was carried over to the 131st Legislature and is expected to be taken up after the session commences on Jan. 3.

Councilor Wynne believes that municipalities should start drafting their ordinances to ban these products instead of waiting for the state to act.

“I would encourage my colleagues to understand why it is expected of the municipality to take action,” said Wynne. “It is easier for us to do because we don’t have to debate the fiscal impact like the state Legislature does. Municipalities can do this without any financial barriers.”

Wynne’s colleagues on the city’s health and welfare committee disagree.

Councilor Martin said he is concerned about the increase in flavored tobacco use among the youth but does not believe a ban on retail sales in Hallowell is the right approach.

“Ultimately, this would impact one or two local retailers and do little to reduce the availability of these products in our community,” said Martin. “Instead, I believe we should be investing more resources in youth education and prevention programs.”

Councilor Dufour holds a similar opinion.

“The state should be left to enact a ban on sales. I would focus on implementing solutions that are useful for our city,” said Dufour. “Without statistics, I can’t even tell if students who have access to these products are buying it downtown. We should instead focus on seeing if we can provide funds to schools for educational or preventative programs.”

Dufour said that the primary objective should be to demand that the state enforce the laws in place to limit the access minors have to these products.

“The state really needs to address this issue,” she added.

