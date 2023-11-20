Maine Authors for Lewiston, an informal group of more than 60 Maine authors, have banded together to support the victims of the recent mass shooting in Lewiston. The group has organized a series of book signings, all open to the public, so that people can purchase books and meet the authors. Authors will be at Curtis Memorial Library in Brunswick from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25, and Patten Free Library in Bath from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6.

All of the participating authors have agreed to donate all or most of their proceeds from these events to help the healing and recovery efforts in Lewiston. There will be fiction writers, children’s book authors, nonfiction writers and poets among the participants. This is an opportunity for Maine book lovers to support local authors and at the same time help fellow Mainers.

Authors will also visit the Lewis T. Graves Memorial Public Library in Kennebunkport from 2:30-5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 28, and the Belfast Public Library from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 2. The group plans to schedule more of these events.

All the libraries have donated space for the book signings.

Maine Authors for Lewiston is being organized by David Florig, a member of the Maine Writers and Publishers Alliance, author of “The Stones of Ailsa Craig” and the past president of the Pine Tree Curling Club in Portland.

