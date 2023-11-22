The Portland Symphony Orchestra is ready to usher in the holiday season with a blend of musical excellence, festive spirit, and the timeless magic of music at Magic of Christmas.

Under the guidance of Music Director Eckart Preu, the Symphony is poised to deliver an unforgettable celebration of the holiday season. The program spans a selection of favorite standards, from the iconic melodies of Handel’s “Hallelujah Chorus” to the festive notes of “Sleigh Ride,” and new classics like the “Hanukkah Festival Overture” and selections from The Nightmare Before Christmas.

The concert features a lineup of talented guest artists, including vocalist Susie Pepper. Winner of Fox23’s “Maine Idol” competition in 2008 and Miss Maine in 2009, Pepper is a skilled performer in any setting, from small jazz venues with her quartet to large rock concerts. More recently, she headlined the American Family Holiday show at the Fryeburg Fair with Mixology.

Joining Pepper for the festivities will be vocalist Leon Greisbach, the Magic of Christmas Chorus, the Portland Symphony Orchestra’s Children’s Chorus, and James Kennerly on the Kotzschmar Organ.

Magic of Christmas opens on Friday, December 8 with a Preview Performance at 2 pm. Performances continue through the weekend, and again the weekend of December 15 for a total of 12 performances. In addition, the PSO will provide a watch-from-home option on PortlandSymphonyTV.com beginning December 16. Tickets are available online at portlandsymphony.org or by calling the box office, PortTIX, at 207-842-0800.

