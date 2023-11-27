A Topsham man admitted to stabbing his girlfriend to death last Tuesday after he said he heard voices telling him to do so, according to police.

Robert McClure, 71, was charged with murder in the death of Christine Miller, 64. Justice Daniel Billings ordered him to be held without bail during a brief appearance Monday in Sagadahoc County Superior Court.

McClure and Miller lived at the River Landing senior housing development in Topsham. A woman who knew the couple told police Miller was trying to get McClure psychiatric help. Neighbors recently filed written complaints with the complex saying McClure had been making statements about witches living there “and threatening the burn the building down,” the complex’s property manager told police.

In an interview with police after the killing, McClure said voices told him Miller was a witch and that she needed to die.

“I did stab that lady,” he told police.

Police said they saw stab wounds on Miller’s hands, arms, upper torso, neck, face, head and shoulders. An autopsy later determined she died of “sharp force injuries.”

McClure did not enter a plea in court Monday and his next court date has yet to be scheduled. He’s being held at the Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset.

A man who works at the complex told police he heard screaming from Miller’s apartment around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. He said when he went to the door to investigate, McClure walked out with a knife in his hand. The worker then saw Miller and called 911, according to police. He used a cloth and applied pressure to Miller’s neck, but by the time first responders arrived, Miller had no pulse and she was pronounced dead, according to police.

Police officers said they found McClure in his apartment with reddish/brown stains on his jacket and a knife with the same color stains in the sink. They took him custody and said he was compliant.

“He mentioned witches and demons residing at the apartment complex,” Maine State Police Det. Erin James wrote in a probable cause affidavit.

McClure was taken to Topsham Police Department, read his rights and agreed to speak with officers.

“(He) did not know initially … why we were there to speak with him, and he also did not know what day it was,” James wrote. He then said he knew Thanksgiving was coming up and that the current president was Bill Biden, James wrote. McClure then admitted to stabbing Miller.

“Something about this woman was evil,” McClure told police, adding that he was concerned she may have been trying to poison him.

A neighbor told police McClure and Miller were “married in the eyes of God,” wore wedding rings and were “basically living together” in McClure’s apartment. McClure told police they were in a relationship and Miller would often cook him food.

The complex’s property manager said Miller was trying to help McClure and put him in contact with his psychiatrist.

