Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program announces new board of directors member

Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program recently tapped a wealth management professional to join its board of directors. Scot Draeger is president of R.M. Davis, a private wealth management firm in northern New England, and will serve on the MCHPP board’s investment, finance and development committees. He will also spend time volunteering at MCHPP’s kitchens and food banks, providing hands-on support to those in need.

“I’m honored to be part of an organization that is so passionate about helping others in a responsible and sustainable way,” Draeger said in a prepared release. “I’m committed to making a positive impact through my work here and, together with the board and volunteers, ensuring that no one in our community is left out when it comes to access to nourishing food.”

Draeger’s involvement with MCHPP underscores R.M. Davis’ commitment to corporate social responsibility and community service, the company said in the release. The firm is proud of its longstanding tradition of giving back to the communities that employees and clients call home.

Bar Harbor Bank & Trust brings on new branch relationship manager for Brunswick

Kaleb Davis has joined Bar Harbor Bank & Trust as branch relationship manager for the bank’s Brunswick location. In this role, he leads a team of banking professionals to provide solutions and guidance to help individuals, families and businesses in Brunswick and surrounding towns meet their financial goals.

Davis, of Minot, has eight years of experience in the banking industry. He began his career in banking in 2015 as a Banking Specialist at TD Bank. Most recently, he served as branch manager and mortgage banker at LeaderOne Financial.

Kaleb is an active volunteer in his community and previously served as vice president of the Androscoggin Network Builders BNI. He has also served as a member of several organizations including, Lewiston Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce, Local Business Network and Auburn Business Association.

Brunswick power equipment store acquired by bigger dealership

Chad Little Outdoor Power Equipment, a John Deere dealership with locations in Brunswick and Scarborough, was recently acquired by United Ag & Turf, Northeast, which operates John Deere dealerships across the northeast U.S.

The acquisition adds 24 employees to United Ag & Turf, Northeast, and gives the former Chad little locations a larger selection of inventory, greater parts offering and increased service support, according to a prepared release.

“We value the experience of the Chad Little Team and their unwavering commitment to their customers,” Scott Miller, president of United Ag & Turf, Northeast, said in the release.

