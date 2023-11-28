Rep. David Sinclair, D-Bath, will serve as a member of the Legislature’s Joint Standing Committee on State and Local Government. He was appointed by House Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross, D-Portland.
“Maine has a long history of strong local government,” Sinclair said in a prepared release. “It is vital to a thriving democracy, and I look forward to bringing my experience serving on the Bath City Council to this work to support our municipalities and the public services they provide. I am grateful to Speaker Talbot Ross for this opportunity.”
The committee oversees concerns related to municipal, county and regional government as well as the Legislature, state contracts and state employees.
Sinclair is serving his first term and represents House District 50.
