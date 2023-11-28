A revised settlement over Maine’s indigent defense system says state officials and a civil rights group have found a path to ensure criminal defendants who cannot afford a lawyer will still have a path to justice – and keeps a long term path for reform.

The Maine Commission on Indigent Legal Services and the American Civil Liberties Union of Maine reached another tentative deal after the ACLU accused the state of failing to meet its obligations to provide legal representation to poor Mainers.

A Kennebec County judge has said she would reject any agreement that doesn’t provide emergency relief for the potentially thousands of criminal defendants without adequate legal representation. But the new agreement filed Tuesday in Kennebec County court appears to ensure a more immediate path for defendants to get help.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Maine sued the commission in March 2022. MCILS is responsible for maintaining and overseeing a list of private attorneys willing to represent Mainers who can’t afford their own layers in criminal and some parental rights cases.

The lawsuit stems from what many have called an ongoing crisis in the state’s legal defense system, where hundreds of private attorneys are no longer willing to take on court-appointed cases, causing some poor defendants to go days without a permanent attorney.

In the court documents filed Tuesday, the commission and ACLU of Maine say the new settlement addresses Superior Justice Michaela Murphy’s concerns that the first version of the deal didn’t do enough to take immediate action that would benefit those defendants.

The initial deal outlined a four-year plan for improving the commission’s work, including case load limits and performance standards for defense attorneys. But it also called on Murphy to pause the lawsuit for four years while the commission advocated for additional funding from the state and to draft new performance standards and case limits.

That meant the plaintiffs could have been prevented from challenging their criminal cases, or pursuing other civil action, if they’re impacted by inadequate or nonexistent access to legal counsel.

It would have allowed class members to challenge MCILS for any individual harm, but barred them from challenging the commission for “systemic failures or deficiencies in Maine’s indigent defense system.”

“It would be difficult if not impossible to disentangle claims of deprivation of counsel from claims of systemic failures,” Murphy wrote at the time.

Much of that first deal still stands, but the ACLU and the commission said they clarified language about the four-year pause and say class members will not be barred from filing other lawsuits against the state.

“The Amended Proposed Settlement makes clear that it does nothing to close courthouse doors to Class Members seeking to pursue claims other than the specific claims Plaintiffs asserted in this lawsuit against Defendants expressly named in this lawsuit,” the motion states.

Since the first deal was scrapped, however, the court system has also made improvements that could immediately help the plaintiffs in this case.

That includes a new process Maine court officials launched this month ordering all defendants in jail who are still waiting for a lawyer to have access to regular hearings to reconsider their bail amounts. That process was prompted by a petition two defense attorneys filed with the Maine Supreme Judicial Court seeking the release of incarcerated defendants without permanent lawyers.

Under the new proposal, MCILS would pay attorneys to attend those hearings and represent defendants.

