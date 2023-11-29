It’s an annual donation that always brings smiles at the Press Herald Toy Fund: “In memory of Slim and Shorty.”

We first learned the story behind the tradition six years ago and, when the check arrived again this year, we reckoned it’s worth revisiting.

To make a donation online or apply for assistance, go to pressherald.com/toy-fund. Checks made out to the Portland Press Herald Toy Fund may be mailed to 295 Gannett Drive, South Portland ME 04106. Names of donors are published in the Press Herald, the Sun Journal and the Times Record unless a donor wishes to remain anonymous.

The note that arrives with the annual donation conjures an image of a couple of good ol’ boys, country music singers maybe, gone now but not forgotten.

But, in this case, the imagination falls short.

Slim and Shorty were the nicknames adopted by a pair of 94-year-old women, one born in Biddeford, the other in rural Texas, who shared a family, a home in Portland, a sense of humor and a legacy that continues to brighten the holidays for children in need.

Slim was Irvine Scribner Kantz, who was born on the family farm in Mobeetie, Texas. She was a teacher and a mother who raised two daughters with her husband in California.

Shorty was Simone Loranger, who grew up in Biddeford before moving to Saco, worked as a shoe stitcher and raised three sons with her husband.

When both women moved into the Portland home belonging to their children, Janet Kantz and David Loranger, the family realized they had a small problem.

“They both answered to ‘Mom,’ so we had a little issue,” Kantz told us in 2017.

Her mother, Irvine Kantz, was called Slim by her father in the 1920s, and the nickname still fit her.

Shorty was just a natural choice for Loranger, who was “maybe 4-foot-10,” Kantz said.

Both women, like their children, had a healthy sense of humor and their adopted nicknames made them chuckle or smile.

Simone “Shorty” Loranger died in June 2014. Irvine “Slim” Kantz died a year later. Both were at home.

Janet Kantz, meanwhile, was a longtime Press Herald reader and toy fund supporter who knew that Slim and Shorty would also support the kids.

“It just seemed right to put (the donation) in the name of my moms,” Kantz said.

The Toy Fund uses the donations of readers, including many who give in memory of loved ones, to buy toys and books for children who might otherwise miss out on the simply joys of the holidays because of hardships facing their families.

TODAY’S DONATIONS:

(note: some donations include an additional amount to cover transaction fees)

In memory of Slim and Shorty $105.52

In honor of Phyllis Corcoran Keili Curtis $25.00

In honor of Phyllis Corcoran Eliza Wright $25.00

In honor of Phyllis Corcoran Nicholas Ham $25.00

In honor of Milo G. Cummings III Catherine Wright $25.00

Anonymous $500.00

Paul and Lois Berg $25.00

Carol Juliano $100.00

Tom and Cathy Masterson $100.00

Merry Christmas – C, D, D, B and F Connie Haley $100.00

Elizabeth Goldsmith $30.00

Joan and Robert Nigro $100.00

Kathy and Michael Camire $100.00

In memory of Flora and Walter Perkins Larry Perkins $125.00

Ruth Yates $500.00

In memory of Granna Hilly and Woodie $100.00

Santa $42.39

Anonymous $105.52

For Nana … xo $52.91

Hoping your holidays are happy! $21.35

In memory of Harry and Lois Carlin – Love, the 11th C Paula Pock – Number 11 of the 12 Cs $126.56

Anonymous $105.52

Anonymous $105.52

Anonymous $52.91

In memory of Janet and William Lynds Maryadele Grant $50.00

Heather Dolstra $31.87

In loving memory of Charlotte LaCrosse Amanda Leque $50.00

In loving memory of Althea Noyes $52.91

Have a joyful and merry Christmas John and June McClean $158.12

Rachel and James Madsen $52.91

All children need Christmas cheer, and a toy makes miles of smiles Buffalo Bill $210.73

In memory of George Mannette Alice Chapin $315.93

Maryellen Kennedy and Barry Gleason $105.52

In memory of Marie, who loved Christmas $210.73

Anonymous $105.52

TOTAL TO DATE: $19,801.67

