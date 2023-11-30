The holiday season can be stressful for any parent. For those already struggling to heat their homes and keep the lights on, it can be overwhelming.
The mother of an 8-year-old from the Midcoast described the pressure in a recent letter to the Press Herald Toy Fund. It’s why she and other parents often overflow with relief and gratitude when they know the Toy Fund can help.
“First, I need to say it is wonderful of you to provide help for children who need it. Thank you,” she wrote.
“I am a single mom and it’s always just been me and my son. I am grateful that I can get by each month paying the bills, but honestly every month it’s tight for us. So holidays are very near impossible for me to provide much of anything.
“My son is very smart and respectful and a very wonderful, caring kid. I know if I said we couldn’t do Christmas this year, he would for my sake act OK with it. But he’s still a young child and inside it would crush him and break my heart having to do that to him.
“Anything would help and be so appreciated. Thank you so much.”
Donations from the readers of the Press Herald, Sun Journal and Times Record will make sure her son, and thousands of other deserving children, aren’t left out.
To make a donation online or apply for assistance, go to pressherald.com/toy-fund.
Checks made out to the Portland Press Herald Toy Fund may be mailed to 295 Gannett Drive, South Portland ME 04106.
Names of donors are published in the Press Herald, the Sun Journal and the Times Record unless a donor wishes to remain anonymous.
TOTAL TO DATE: $22,616.44
