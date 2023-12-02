If you’re trying to ward off the chill this winter, don’t crank up the thermostat.

“People shouldn’t be keeping their home at 80 degrees during the wintertime,” said Jennifer Amann, senior fellow in the building’s program at the nonprofit American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy.

Having your thermostat consistently set to a high-temperature wastes energy, especially when there isn’t a need to keep your home warm, experts say. Heating uses more energy and costs more money than any other system in the average home, typically accounting for about 29 percent of utility bills, according to the Energy Department.

While major energy savings will come from plugging air leaks, improving insulation, and upgrading outdated HVAC systems, you can also keep your utility costs from climbing by lowering your thermostat. During cold months, turning the temperature back by 7 to 10 degrees for eight hours a day from your normal setting could save as much as 10 percent a year on energy use, the Energy Department estimates.

“People shouldn’t be focused on some magic number that they want to set their thermostat to,” Amann said. “It’s really about doing that setback to get those savings.”

DON’T SET YOUR THERMOSTAT TOO HIGH

In the winter, the toasty heat inside your home is lost to the much chillier environment outside, said Stefano Schiavon, a professor at the University of California at Berkeley and a member of the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers.

How much heat escapes depends on the temperature difference between the indoors and outdoors, said Schiavon, who studies how to lower energy use in buildings.

“If you reduce the temperature inside in winter, then you have less heat loss,” he said.

That means the longer your house remains at a lower temperature, the more energy you save, according to the Energy Department.

While some might think that adjusting your thermostat lower means your heating system has to work harder than normal to warm your home back to a comfortable temperature, the Energy Department notes that this is a common misconception. Once the indoor temperature drops below normal, energy is lost to the surrounding environment more slowly, according to the agency.

But before setting back your thermostat, it’s important to understand your heating system, Amann said. If you have a ductless system, for example, setting the temperature back might not be as effective for energy savings.

“These systems tend to operate most efficiently when they’re able to just work to maintain the set temperature over time,” she said.

Amann added that it’s also critical for people with heat pumps to have a thermostat that is designed to work with that technology.

HOW TO PROGRAM YOUR THERMOSTAT

The Energy Department suggests setting the thermostat to around 68 to 70 degrees Fahrenheit while you’re awake. When you’re not at home for long periods or you’re asleep, consider lowering the temperature to the recommended 7 to 10 degrees. Smart thermostats, which can be programmed to suit your schedule, can help.

“Those are two opportunities to really make that setback and capture those energy savings without having a huge impact on, or in some ways, any impact on your comfort,” Amann said.

She and other experts emphasize that the exact temperature setting depends on individual comfort. For instance, if you’re in an indoor space where you’re doing a lot of activity or you’re wearing warmer clothing, you may be able to feel comfortable at a lower temperature. But if you’re going to be spending most of your time not moving much, you may need it to be warmer.

“You want to find the temperature that works for you so that you’ll stick with it,” she said. “I wouldn’t set it back into the 50s.”

OTHER WAYS TO STAY WARM

You can also stay comfortable with your thermostat programmed to a lower setting by using devices such as electric blankets or heating floor mats, Schiavon said.

“The electric blanket is among the best that you can get out there,” he said. “It uses a little amount of energy. It can get directly in contact with your body, adapt to the shape of your body, and therefore it’s a very effective solution.”

The key, Schiavon said, is to use technology that can provide warmth based on contact.

“Usually these are very energy-efficient solutions, much more energy efficient than heating the entire house,” he said.

