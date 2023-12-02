Taylor Swift, welcome to Maine – it’s been waiting for you.

The pop superstar made a quickly stop in Bangor on Friday night, landing briefly at Bangor International Airport before heading to her destination.

The “Karma” singer wasn’t in Maine long, but her short visit was posted to Instagram around 11 p.m. by an account dedicated to tracking Swift’s travel.

She soon got out of the woods and, according to the account, headed to Kansas City, Missouri – home to her NFL star beau Travis Kelce.

Swift arrived here in style from London, where she attended the premiere of Beyonce’s concert film “Renaissance.”

The airport did not respond to a voicemail left with its after-hours media request line Saturday night.

