FICTION
Hardcover
1. “Tom Lake,” by Ann Patchett (Harper)
2. “Demon Copperhead,” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)
3. “Iron Flame,” by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled: Red Tower Books)
4. “The Little Liar,” by Mitch Albom (Harper)
5. “Lessons in Chemistry,” by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday)
6. “Hello Beautiful,” by Ann Napolitano (Dial Press)
7. “The Heaven and Earth Grocery Store,” by James McBride (Riverhead Books)
8. “Resurrection Walk,” by Michael Connelly (Little Brown & Company)
9. “The Exchange,” by John Grisham (Doubleday)
10.”The Covenant of Water,” by Abraham Verghese (Grove Press)
Paperback
1. “Trust,” by Hernan Diaz (Riverhead)
2. “This Tender Land,” by William Kent Krueger (Atria Books)
3. “All the Light We Cannot See,” by Anthony Doerr (Scribner)
4. “Babel, by R.F. Kuang (Harper Voyager)
5. “Mad Honey,” by Jodi Picoult, Jennifer Finney Boylan (Ballantine)
6. “Bookshops & Bonedust,” by Travis Baldree (Tor Books)
7. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo,” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press)
8. “A Court of Thorns and Roses,” by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)
9. “The Thursday Murder Club,” by Richard Osman (Penguin)
10. “A Little Life,” by Hanya Yanagihara (Anchor)
NONFICTION
Hardcover
1. “Democracy Awakening,” by Heather Cox Richardson (Viking)
2. “Prequel,” by Rachel Maddow (Crown)
3. “Outlive,” by Peter Attia (Harmony)
4. “Maine: A Love Story,” by Blue Butterfield (Blue Butterfield)
5. “The Wager,” by David Grann (Doubleday Books)
6. “My Name is Barbra,” by Barbra Streisand (Viking)
7. “How to Know a Person,” by David Brooks (Random House)
8. “The Creative Act,” by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press)
9. “The Comfort of Crows,” by Margaret Renkl (Spiegel & Grau)
10. “World Within a Song,” by Jeff Tweedy (Dutton)
Paperback
1. “How to Change Your Mind,” by Michael Pollan (Penguin)
2. “Killers of the Flower Moon,” by David Grann (Knopf)
3. “An Immense World,” by Ed Yong (Random House Trade)
4. “Braiding Sweetgrass,” by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed)
5. “Where the Deer and the Antelope Play,” by Nick Offerman (Dutton)
6. “The 2024 Old Farmer’s Almanac,” by Old Farmer’s Almanac (Old Farmer’s Almanac)
7. “Dopamine Nation,” by Dr. Anna Lembke (Dutton)
8. “The Hundreds Years’ War on Palestine,” by Rashid Khalidi (Picador)
9. “Beer Hiking New England,” by Carey Michael Kish (Helvetiq)
10. “Solito,” by Javier Zamora (Hogarth)
— Nonesuch Books & More, South Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.