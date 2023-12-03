FICTION

Hardcover

1. “Tom Lake,” by Ann Patchett (Harper)

2. “Demon Copperhead,” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)

3. “Iron Flame,” by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled: Red Tower Books)

4. “The Little Liar,” by Mitch Albom (Harper)

5. “Lessons in Chemistry,” by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday)

6. “Hello Beautiful,” by Ann Napolitano (Dial Press)

7. “The Heaven and Earth Grocery Store,” by James McBride (Riverhead Books)

8. “Resurrection Walk,” by Michael Connelly (Little Brown & Company)

9. “The Exchange,” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

10.”The Covenant of Water,” by Abraham Verghese (Grove Press)

Paperback

1. “Trust,” by Hernan Diaz (Riverhead)

2. “This Tender Land,” by William Kent Krueger (Atria Books)

3. “All the Light We Cannot See,” by Anthony Doerr (Scribner)

4. “Babel, by R.F. Kuang (Harper Voyager)

5. “Mad Honey,” by Jodi Picoult, Jennifer Finney Boylan (Ballantine)

6. “Bookshops & Bonedust,” by Travis Baldree (Tor Books)

7. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo,” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press)

8. “A Court of Thorns and Roses,” by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)

9. “The Thursday Murder Club,” by Richard Osman (Penguin)

10. “A Little Life,” by Hanya Yanagihara (Anchor)

NONFICTION

Hardcover

1. “Democracy Awakening,” by Heather Cox Richardson (Viking)

2. “Prequel,” by Rachel Maddow (Crown)

3. “Outlive,” by Peter Attia (Harmony)

4. “Maine: A Love Story,” by Blue Butterfield (Blue Butterfield)

5. “The Wager,” by David Grann (Doubleday Books)

6. “My Name is Barbra,” by Barbra Streisand (Viking)

7. “How to Know a Person,” by David Brooks (Random House)

8. “The Creative Act,” by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press)

9. “The Comfort of Crows,” by Margaret Renkl (Spiegel & Grau)

10. “World Within a Song,” by Jeff Tweedy (Dutton)

Paperback

1. “How to Change Your Mind,” by Michael Pollan (Penguin)

2. “Killers of the Flower Moon,” by David Grann (Knopf)

3. “An Immense World,” by Ed Yong (Random House Trade)

4. “Braiding Sweetgrass,” by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed)

5. “Where the Deer and the Antelope Play,” by Nick Offerman (Dutton)

6. “The 2024 Old Farmer’s Almanac,” by Old Farmer’s Almanac (Old Farmer’s Almanac)

7. “Dopamine Nation,” by Dr. Anna Lembke (Dutton)

8. “The Hundreds Years’ War on Palestine,” by Rashid Khalidi (Picador)

9. “Beer Hiking New England,” by Carey Michael Kish (Helvetiq)

10. “Solito,” by Javier Zamora (Hogarth)

— Nonesuch Books & More, South Portland

