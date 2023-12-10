There is still time to catch the last two programs by Maine Authors for Lewiston, an informal group of more than 70 Maine authors who banded together to support the victims of the shooting in Lewiston. The group, organized by David Florig, who published his debut “The Stones of Ailsa Craig” earlier this year, organized a series of free book signings at libraries around the state with the writers agreeing to donate all, or most, of their proceeds from the events to help the healing and recovery efforts in Lewiston. Two programs remain: The first on Thursday at the Camden Public Library (55 Main St.) from 6 to 7:30 p.m., the second on Saturday at the Lewiston Public Library (200 Lisbon St.) from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Find more information on the individual library websites.