A family in southern Maine has much to celebrate this holiday season.

“We just moved into our place from being homeless and living in a hotel,” a single mother of two young children wrote to the Press Herald Toy Fund. “We are really thankful.”

HOW TO HELP To make a donation online or apply for assistance, go to pressherald.com/toy-fund. Checks made out to the Portland Press Herald Toy Fund may be mailed to 295 Gannett Drive, South Portland ME 04106. Names of donors are published in the Press Herald, the Sun Journal and the Times Record unless a donor wishes to remain anonymous.

Escaping homelessness is no small feat, especially in the midst of a severe housing shortage. Now she is working to rebuild their lives, and she’s asking for help from the Toy Funds so her two children have new toys and books to unwrap and enjoy in their new home.

“I just want to give my two kids a Christmas,” she wrote. “Last Christmas we were living in a hotel, so this would be our first Christmas in our home. Thank you.”

The Toy Fund uses donations from readers to buy new toys and books for thousands of children each holiday season, a tradition that began in 1949.

To make a donation online or apply for assistance, go to pressherald.com/toy-fund.

Advertisement

Checks made out to the Portland Press Herald Toy Fund may be mailed to 295 Gannett Drive, South Portland ME 04106.

Names of donors are published in the Press Herald, the Sun Journal and the Times Record unless a donor wishes to remain anonymous.

TODAY’S DONATIONS:

(note: some donations include an additional amount to cover transaction fees)

In memory of the Lamarre/Gaudreau families. Rachel Lamarre $52.91

Merriest of Christmases! Diana’s granddaughter $21.35

Advertisement

Anonymous $52.91

Anonymous $52.91

In memory of Harlan, Shirley, Uncle Bill, Jay, Dana, Allen, Mom & Dad. Dan $52.91

In memory of my parents, Louis and Priscilla Scala. Anna Nordstrom $105.52

Anonymous $31.87

In memory of my cousins at Christmas; Mark Cyr, David Hill, Peter Scala, Michael and Robbie Berry. Anna Nordstrom $105.52

Advertisement

Richard & Mary Marsh $105.52

#8 of the 12C’s $120

Anonymous $150

Jim & Jane Gilbert $210.73

Anonymous $105.52

In loving memory of Roger Clement, Sr.: Willis T. Leadley, Woody Mullin, Karen Emery and Dougie Davis. With love, Brian and Carolyn Clement $263.33

Anonymous $51.92

TOTAL TO DATE: $53,299.68

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: