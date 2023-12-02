Single parents raising children by themselves have been helped by the Press Herald Toy Fund for generations.

This year, rising costs of housing, high energy bills and a shortage of child care are pushing many single parents over the edge.

HOW TO HELP To make a donation online or apply for assistance, go to pressherald.com/toy-fund. Checks made out to the Portland Press Herald Toy Fund may be mailed to 295 Gannett Drive, South Portland ME 04106. Names of donors are published in the Press Herald, the Sun Journal and the Times Record unless a donor wishes to remain anonymous.

“I am going though a lot financially,” wrote a mother of a 2-year-old son and 1-year-old daughter from the Midcoast. “Their father has left us. I am a stay-at-home mom with no job and currently filing for social security.

“I don’t even know how or what I’m going to do for Christmas. The only income I receive is TANF (temporary assistance for needy families) and I use all of it to cover my mortgage,” she wrote.

And as hard as it is for single parents at the holidays, letters to the toy fund are filled with concern for their children and a desire to give them reasons to laugh and play despite the absence of a parent.

“I am a single father to two boys, 10 and 9. The boys have only me in their life for the past three years. Their mother battles with addiction and can’t provide any support,” he wrote.

“I’m reaching out for help because of my financial situation. I receive no help from their mother at all for any holidays or birthdays. We are financially stable as far as needs, but I do not have much extra to spend on wants.

“Both my boys are very active. They are very caring and polite boys and I wish to do nothing but the best I can for them.

“Any help at all would be extremely helpful and very much appreciated by my boys and myself. Thank you very much.”

TODAY’S DONATIONS:

TOTAL TO DATE: $38,094.51

