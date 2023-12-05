A man who allegedly assaulted a person in Brunswick Monday afternoon led officers on a chase into Topsham, according to police.

Thomas Coffill, 51, of Lisbon, was arrested and faces a host of charges. Police said he rammed a police cruiser and nearly struck other drivers during the chase.

Brunswick police Chief Scott Stewart said police received a 911 call around 4 p.m. Monday indicating Coffill had assaulted an individual.

“When Coffill learned the police had been called, he left the scene in the victim’s car without permission,” Stewart said in a statement. “Brunswick Police located Coffill driving the victim’s vehicle and attempted to perform a traffic stop. Coffill refused to stop, quickly accelerated in an attempt to flee and a pursuit ensued.”

Topsham police and the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office joined the chase, according to Stewart.

“During the pursuit, Coffill nearly struck several cruisers and civilian vehicles,” he said.

Coffill ran over a set of spike strips deployed by Topsham police and pulled into the Topsham Circle K on Hamilton Court, where he rammed a police cruiser, according to Stewart.

Officers then took him into custody; Stewart said he was uncooperative and combative.

Coffill was charged with aggravated criminal mischief, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, eluding an officer, driving to endanger, leaving the scene of a crash, refusing to submit to arrest, theft, obstructing the report of a crime and violating conditions of release. He was taken to Mid Coast Hospital for an evaluation and then the Cumberland County Jail. He’s due in Cumberland County Superior Court on Jan. 16 to answer to the charges.

Coffill has a criminal history that includes a conviction for assaulting a Bath police officer in 2012 and multiple domestic violence charges.

If you or someone you know is being affected by domestic violence, help is available through the Statewide Domestic Abuse Helpline: 1-866-834-HELP.

