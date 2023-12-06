The Greater Freeport Community Chorus presents its winter concert, “Frost in the Air,” this weekend. The shows are set for 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9, at the North Yarmouth Congregational Church, 3 Gray Road in North Yarmouth; and 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10 at Brunswick United Methodist Church, 320 Church Road, Brunswick. Admission at the door is $10 for adults and attendees under 18 are free. There are no online or presale tickets.

Artistic Director Jesse Myers-Wakeman selected Randall Thompson’s, “Frostiana,” a musical setting of seven poems by Robert Frost, as the featured work of the program. Two of the most well known are “The Road Not Taken” and “Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening.” Other selections on the program include “Cantique de Jean Racine” by Gabriel Faure; “Bring a Torch, Jeannette, Isabella” arranged by Alice Parker and Robert Shaw; and “Lo, How a Rose E’er Blooming” with music by Michael Praetorius and Jan Sandstrom. The chorus is accompanied by Kellie Moody.

The Greater Freeport Community Chorus was founded in 1996 by the late Sukie Rice of Freeport. The mixed voice chorus of over 50 members includes singers from 15 Maine towns. Find out more about the chorus at gfccsings.org or on Facebook facebook.com/greaterfreeportchorus.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: