As the holiday season approaches, I find myself reflecting on my experiences with it during my past decade in Maine. The internal conflict of whether to fully embrace December festivities, especially Christmas, or maintain a certain distance as some in my immigrant community do, remains an ongoing theme. Despite this struggle, I’ve discovered aspects of year-end celebrations that go beyond religious boundaries, offering authentic enjoyment that not only doesn’t take away anything from me but actually adds more flavors to my life as a full-time resident here in Maine.

In the realm of American holiday traditions, the vibrant display of Christmas trees grabs my attention. During road trips in Maine, it’s common to see locals transporting carefully tied Christmas trees on their trucks. Though not part of my own cultural practices, the adorned trees, whether real or artificial, captivate me. The meticulous process of decorating and the enchanting view of well-lit trees instill a sense of anticipation. Then there’s the wreath. While it may be associated with Christmas, wreaths always bring to mind my mother’s artistry. She would gather twigs and leaves, skillfully assembling a vibrant wreath to adorn our home.

A visit to Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens in Boothbay during this season, where hundreds of thousands of lights transform the surroundings into a magical wonderland, is an experience worth cherishing. It truly revealed the enchantment of holiday lights to me, with some shaped into deer and moose, highlighting the wildlife of Maine.

The tales of Santa Claus bring me back to the stories from my childhood. I recall tales of a stranger who, in moments of distress, would appear on the long, dusty road, offering bread or candy. He was the embodiment of Prophet Khidr, a mysterious figure from my upbringing. Indulging in festive tunes, including Frank Sinatra’s “Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town,” has become a delightful tradition. Despite my initial hesitations rooted in religious considerations, Sinatra’s voice proved irresistible, blending nostalgia with the charm of my first American Christmas in 2014. As I sit in Starbucks, sipping my coffee and immersed in the tunes, it serves as a poignant reminder of those chilly December days and nights in Maine.

Movie nights and the prospect of a white Christmas add another layer of enjoyment to the holiday season. Rewatching classics like “Elf” and “Die Hard” holds a dual significance for me. I recall encountering “Die Hard” before even moving to the U.S. – a period marked by English-language learning through movies. Now, as a naturalized U.S. citizen and a Muslim, these films symbolize both language acquisition milestones and active participation in American holiday traditions.

The downside of the season, however, lies in the absence of communal celebrations within my immigrant communities, composed of individuals from diverse faiths. While Christmas holds significant importance for many, a portion of my community refrains from actively engaging in festivities like gift exchanges and movie watching. I firmly believe that the strength of any community derives from the shared embrace of cultures and celebrations. In Senegal, it’s not uncommon for Muslims to join Christians in celebrating Christmas, and vice versa. Why can’t this be replicated here in Maine?

Discovering happiness happens when we embrace the holiday spirit. The initial Christmases upon my arrival in Maine made me a bit uneasy. I had this notion that Americans splurge a lot during this season when there’s more to it than just shopping and spending money. Now, after a decade, I’ve got my gift-giving routine down, but what I’m really excited about is the joy that comes from the music, lights, time with friends and delicious food. And, like many others in Maine, I can’t wait for the possibility of a white Christmas.

