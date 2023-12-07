PORTLAND – Anna Rose (DiBiase) Romano, born on March 20, 1928, died peacefully in Portland on Dec. 4, 2023 surrounded by her loving family at the home of her daughter and son-in-law Grace Romano and Eddie Howard.

﻿Visiting hours will be held from 4- 7 pm on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023 at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford Street, Portland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023 at St Peter’s Roman Catholic Church, 72 Federal St., Portland. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to sign Anna’s online guest book and look for a full obituary in Friday’s newspaper.

