DALLAS — The Texas Supreme Court temporarily blocked a Dallas-area woman’s abortion late Friday night after a judge permitted the procedure in an emergency hearing only a day earlier.

Attorney General Ken Paxton petitioned the state’s highest court to stay the lower court’s ruling in one of the first lawsuits brought by a pregnant person seeking an abortion since the state banned the procedure in nearly all cases after the fall of Roe v. Wade in 2022.

The Supreme Court said it will weigh in on the case when the justices have more time to consider it, according to the court filing.

“While we still hope that the court ultimately rejects the state’s request and does so quickly, in this case, we fear that justice delayed will be justice denied,” said Molly Duane, senior staff attorney at the Center for Reproductive Rights. The center is currently leading two abortion-related lawsuits in the state.

Kate Cox, 31, sued the state earlier this week for access to an abortion after receiving a fatal fetal diagnosis that doctors say could risk her health or future fertility. Travis County District Court Judge Maya Guerra Gamble granted a temporary restraining order allowing the abortion under the medical exemption clauses of the Texas’ abortion bans.

Under the temporary restraining order, obstetrician-gynecologist Dr. Damla Karsan would have been allowed to perform Cox’s abortion.

Paxton’s petition – filed Thursday, according to state Supreme Court records – asked Texas’ highest court to undo that temporary restraining order, potentially rendering Cox’s medical team criminally or civilly liable under state abortion laws. Paxton separately sent a letter to three Houston hospitals where Karsan reportedly holds privileges threatening legal action should Cox obtain the abortion.

“Your hospital may be liable for negligently credentialing the physician and failing to exercise appropriate professional judgment, among other potential regulatory and civil violations, if you permit Dr. Karsan to perform an unlawful abortion,” Paxton said in the letter.

Paxton requested a response to his filings no later than Friday, arguing that, given the nature of the suit, “time is of the essence.” Cox’s lawyers responded Friday, calling the Paxton’s petition “stunning in its disregard for Ms. Cox’s life, fertility, and the rule of law.”

Legal experts say it could serve as a case model for similar situations in the other 20 states where abortion is outlawed or restricted. A pregnant Kentucky woman filed a lawsuit Friday arguing that her state’s near-total abortion ban violates her rights to privacy and self-determination under the state constitution.

Before filing the suit with the state, Cox experienced severe cramping and unidentifiable fluid leaks that sent her to the emergency room multiple times. Doctors diagnosed her baby with full trisomy 18, also known as Edwards syndrome, which makes it highly unlikely the baby will survive long after birth if it’s not stillborn.

The lawsuit alleges that Cox is at risk for severe complications that could threaten her life or fertility given her two previous cesarean sections and elevated vital signs.

“An abortion was not something I ever imagined I would want or need; I just never thought I’d be in the situation I’m in right now. Twenty weeks pregnant with a baby that won’t survive and could jeopardize my health and a future pregnancy,” Cox wrote in a firsthand account published on Dallasnews.com. “I’m trying to do what is best for my baby daughter and myself and my family, but we are suffering because of the laws in Texas.”

Under the state’s abortion bans, pregnant people can only obtain an abortion if they have a “life-threatening physical condition” or are at risk of “substantial impairment of a major bodily function.” It’s a definition at the heart of another case, Zurawski v. State of Texas, that includes 20 women who say their abortions were delayed or denied because the exemptions were unclear.

During Thursday’s hearing, the state’s attorney Jonathan Stone took issue with the assertion that Cox qualifies for an abortion under current state laws.

The state consulted Dr. Ingrid Skop to review the case. Stone said Skop, a San Antonio obstetrician-gynecologist who also served as an expert witness for the state in the Zurawski case, didn’t think the pleadings sufficiently met the medical exemption criteria.

Duane said it’s unclear what the state considers to be qualifications needed for a medical exemption.

“I read the statute, Dr. Karsan reads the statute to say that a serious risk of substantial impairment of Ms. Cox’s reproductive functions would fall within the medical exemption,” Duane said. “If that is not what the statute means, then the state after two years of silence really ought to tell us.”

Duane and the state recently argued in front of the Texas Supreme Court over the Zurawski lawsuit, which requests a temporary injunction that would protect any Texan with a medically complicated pregnancy from the state’s bans. It could be months before the court issues its decision on the case.

