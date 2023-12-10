Morang, Louise Ann (Paoletti) 75, of Gray, Dec. 3. Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m., Jan. 12, 2024, Holy Martyr’s Church, Falmouth. Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, So Portland
Morang, Louise Ann (Paoletti) 75, of Gray, Dec. 3. Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m., Jan. 12, 2024, Holy Martyr’s Church, Falmouth. Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, So Portland
