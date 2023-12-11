Museum looking for docents in 2024

The staff of the Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum at the new John and Lile Gibbons Center for Arctic Studies in Brunswick is seeking docents. Docents will attend training meetings run by museum staff so they can help interpret the exhibits to school children and adult tour groups throughout the year. If you enjoy learning and sharing what you’ve learned with others, consider attending the introductory meeting for potential docents in early 2024. For more information, contact James Tanzer at jtanzer@bowdoin.edu or visit bowdoin.edu/arctic-museum.

Freeport chamber’s Business After Hours is Thursday

The Freeport Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Business After Hours event from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14, at 42 Main St., Freeport. Attendees can gather with fellow chamber members, discuss the goings-on in town and enjoy goods from chamber member businesses, including:

• Chocolate treats from new chamber member, WHAT the Actual Fudge.

• Fresh scallops from Amy Sheehan, Keller Williams Lifestyles.

• Latin-fusion hors d’oeuvres from Athena’s Cantina.

• Appetizers from Freeport Oyster bar.

• Wine from Bow Street Market.

• Beer from Maine Beer Company.

