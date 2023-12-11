An unusual public hearing on the fate of a Wiscasset principal scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed.

Wiscasset Middle High School Principal Gina Stevens faces possible firing after she was accused of several transgressions, including improperly authorizing the installation of a hidden camera, indefinitely removing a student against policy, and mistreating students and staff. Stevens has denied any wrongdoing.

Stevens was placed on leave and in a rare move requested the process be made public. The School Committee planned to hold an open dismissal hearing Tuesday but it was postponed due to a scheduling conflict with Stevens’ attorney, according to Superintendent Kim Andersson. A new date has not yet been set.

The hearing will resemble a trial, with attorneys representing the school department and Stevens given opportunities to present evidence and call witnesses. The School Committee will then vote whether to fire her, as Andersson has recommended. The situation has struck a nerve in the community, with many speaking out in support of Stevens. Hundreds of people, including dozens of students, attended a pair of committee meetings last month, the vast majority appearing to back the principal. Twenty-five middle/high school staff members wrote a public letter to The Times Record in support of Stevens, while 17 students walked out of class the week of Thanksgiving and held a protest across the street at the school administration building in support of the principal. The school has 63 staff members and 251 students.

