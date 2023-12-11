An unusual public hearing on the fate of a Wiscasset principal scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed.
Wiscasset Middle High School Principal Gina Stevens faces possible firing after she was accused of several transgressions, including improperly authorizing the installation of a hidden camera, indefinitely removing a student against policy, and mistreating students and staff. Stevens has denied any wrongdoing.
Stevens was placed on leave and in a rare move requested the process be made public. The School Committee planned to hold an open dismissal hearing Tuesday but it was postponed due to a scheduling conflict with Stevens’ attorney, according to Superintendent Kim Andersson. A new date has not yet been set.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.