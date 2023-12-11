Chabad of Brunswick’s annual menorah lighting at the Town Mall Monday night took on added significance this year with Israeli hostages still in captivity after they were captured by Hamas militants more than two months ago.

A larger-than-usual crowd of about 300 people attended the ceremony, some waving Israeli flags.

“This year when the Jewish nation is under attack, seeing the crowd coming out here to be together is heartwarming,” said Rabbi Shmuel Lefkowitz. “Unfortunately, over 130 hostages won’t be able to light the menorah this year.

“The hostages should be returned immediately and safely and the war should end and there should be peace in the Middle East. … We will stand strong and we will overcome.”

Chabad of Brunswick honored several community “difference makers” who lit the menorah’s candles. They included Andrew Lardie, executive director of the Tedford Housing emergency shelter, police Chief Scott Stewart and David Stern, whose daughter, Rachael, is a journalist in Israeli covering the war.

“Antisemitism has increased 100-fold after what happened on Oct. 7,” David Stern said. “I’m here to do whatever I can to support the community.”

Hamas militants reportedly killed more than 1,000 people and took about 250 hostage when they attacked Israel Oct. 7. Some of the hostages have been released.

A representative of U.S. Sen. Angus King, who lives in Brunswick, read a statement from the senator to the crowd Monday night.

“In this difficult moment, it’s heartwarming this community is gathering tonight,” he wrote. “The pain and loss of the past few weeks coupled with the rise in antisemitism over the last several years has been deeply devastating and traumatic. This trauma is borne not only by our community but also by everyone who understands the historical persecution of the Jewish people. As we mourn the loss of life from the Oct. 7 attack, we find solace in knowing that some of the families have since been reunited with their loved ones, a flickering light in these dark times and a reminder that the Jewish people always persevere.”

On Saturday, the Bowdoin College chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine hosted a rally calling for a cease-fire in the conflict and marched to King’s house. More than 17,000 Palestinians have reportedly been killed in the war.

