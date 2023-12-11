Maine Coast Fishermen’s Association, a nonprofit focused on rebuilding the fisheries of the Gulf of Maine and sustaining Maine’s fishing communities for future generations, is hosting a holiday pop-up shop from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16, at its office at 93 Pleasant St. in Brunswick, featuring a number of products made in partnership with local businesses and artists.

Sea Bags, a Portland-based company that produces a variety of products using recycled sail material, will be onsite and will donate 20% of the proceeds from its newly launched Fishermen’s Rope Collection to MCFA.

“We’re so proud to partner with the Maine Coast Fishermen’s Association to help preserve Maine fisheries and working waterfronts,” Beth Greenlaw, president and chief sustainability officer of Sea Bags, said in a prepared release. “Environmental sustainability and supporting Maine jobs are cornerstones of Sea Bags’ business and MCFA shares those values.”

MCFA will be selling its newly released 2024 Dock Dog Diaries calendar, which celebrates the dogs of Maine’s working waterfront and their hard-working humans. Other items for sale include MCFA’s cookbook, “Catch: A Maine Seafood Cookbook,” along with hand-printed tea towels, tote bags, hats, shirts and sweatshirts that feature designs created by local artists to celebrate Maine’s diverse seafood species.

Monkfish will also be highlighted during the pop-up through sales of MCFA’s Maine Coast Monkfish Stew. The stew is produced by Hurricane’s Premium Soups & Chowders in Greene to introduce consumers to monkfish, a sustainable, locally harvested species, and to support MCFA’s Fishermen Feeding Mainers program. Through this program, MCFA purchases fish directly from fishermen and donates it to food banks, schools and community groups throughout the state. Over the past three years, the program has provided fish to more than 30 school districts, including Brunswick and SAD 75, and over 250 food banks, including Brunswick’s Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program.

All proceeds from the MCFA pop-up benefit MCFA’s programs. Products are also available for shipping or local pickup by ordering online at mainecoastfishermen.org/shop.

