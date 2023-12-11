The Patten Free Library is hosting two seasonal events this Saturday, Dec. 16.
Its annual Starry Night, a luminary walk in Library Park, is from 4-7 p.m. This outdoor celebration of light features candlelit pathways, baked goods and a space for the community to gather.
New this year is A Night at the Patten, a special ticketed event inside the library from 5-7:30 p.m. For $25, patrons can enjoy an indoor luminary walk, Tiny Art Auction, appetizers, drinks and music by Jud Caswell. Tickets can be purchased at the door or ahead of time at bit.ly/nightatpatten. Children under 12 are free.
The Tiny Art Auction will be on display from Dec. 16-31. All pieces are 3-by-3-inch canvases courtesy of local artists and will be auctioned off to benefit the library. For more information and to view the online auction, visit patten.lib.me.us.
