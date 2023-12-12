A family from Cumberland County never expected to be asking for help at the holidays.

But it’s far from the first time an unforeseen event turned a family’s finances upside down and forced them to write to the Press Herald Toy Fund. The fund uses donations from readers to buy toys and books for thousands of Maine children in need each holiday season.

HOW TO HELP To make a donation online or apply for assistance, go to pressherald.com/toy-fund. Checks made out to the Portland Press Herald Toy Fund may be mailed to 295 Gannett Drive, South Portland ME 04106. Names of donors are published in the Press Herald, the Sun Journal and the Times Record unless a donor wishes to remain anonymous.

“Hello, we have been struggling the last month after losing a business under very uncontrollable circumstances. It was completely unexpected,” a mother of two young children from Cumberland Country wrote to the Toy Fund.

“We moved in with family, the grandparents of our children, to help them as they are both disabled, and (to help) ourselves because ultimately we were not able to find housing.”

The money they had put away is only enough to cover basic expenses and necessities, she wrote.

“Still devastated from losing his business, my partner was quickly able to find a job. It pays half of what he made before. We are in a very hard spot unable to afford our bills, taking care of our family and we have been looking to state programs for help with our heat and electric.

“Our kids are our whole world and we want to show them perseverance in challenging situations. Stress is hard on the whole family. We are hopeful to receive help from the Press Herald Toy Fund this season.

“Thank you.”

TODAY’S DONATIONS:

(note: some donations include an additional amount to cover transaction fees)

In honor of Mimi and Papa McHugh, who are so very loved by their family. May this spread love and cheer to other families! Xo, Your children, grandchildren and great grandchildren $945.00

Anonymous $105.52

In memory of Jeremy, who loved Christmas! Jeremy’s mom $105.52

Anonymous $105.52

Don & Bev Esson $105.52

Merry Christmas from the Fishers $105.52

Merry Christmas! Caroline B $52.91

For George $42.39

In honor of Dave Davis, who loved Christmas. Love Anna, Dan, Mike and Dianne. Anna Davis $52.91

Noel & Judi Tracy $105.52

In memory of Weez. Kaelin and Blaine Jack $31.87

Anonymous $52.91

Much love $100

Elizabeth Weir $50

Virginia and Richard Culgin $30

In memory of Eleanor and Leo Joy. Kathy and Jay Lowery $5,000

Everest, Mackenzie and Cameron Freeman $100

Andrea and Dick Hall $150

In memoriam, Esther Marshall, former volunteer. Esther Pappas $100

Anonymous $50

Darryl Arsenault $25

In memory of Lorraine Mosher. Albert Mosher Jr. $180

Alan H. Hawkins, who loved everything about Christmas, lovingly remembered by Margaret, Emily and Katie. Margaret Hawkins $200

In memory of Geraldine and Warren $100

In loving memory of Emmons and Joan Johnson, from Phyllis, John and family Phyllis Johnson $200

In loving memory of Larry Hart. Phyllis Johnson $150

In loving memory of Jane E. Quirk and Quirkee. Phyllis Johnson $150

Janice Gray $100

In memory of Joe Chaisson, who always gave to the fund. Nola Chaisson $30

In memory of our mother, Peggy, and father, John, who both loved Christmas. From the McKinnon kids, Marijane, Penny, Jack, Tomi and Bruce $100

In loving memory of Allison Beahm and her dad, Richard Broadbent. Barbara Broadbent $150

In loving memory of Timothy Durant, love Mom and Dad. Jim and Jackie Durant $100

Anonymous $50

Anonymous $100

Richard and Kimberly Brooks $100

Richard and Janine Parker $100

Gerard and Patricia Bouchard $50

Bruce and Lorraine Hirdler $100

Jamien Jacobs and Gregg Raymond $100

Anonymous $100

Else-Maria and Edward Cook $100

Phillip and Leigh Kirchner $100

In loving memory of our parents: William and Martha Horr and Miles and Roberta Thompson. Dick and Jill Horr $50

Anonymous $100

Merry Christmas. Ellen and Mark Russell $100

Bill and Pam Torrey $100

In memory of Jeanne Mayberry, a true Christmas angel. Glen Mayberry $100

In loving memory of Walden. Bruce and Carol Sue Greenleaf $300

We are so glad that the PPH continues this tradition. Ann and Jeff Nelson $100

Mark and Elizabeth Marin $35

TOTAL TO DATE: $99,284.38

