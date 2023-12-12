A family from Cumberland County never expected to be asking for help at the holidays.
But it’s far from the first time an unforeseen event turned a family’s finances upside down and forced them to write to the Press Herald Toy Fund. The fund uses donations from readers to buy toys and books for thousands of Maine children in need each holiday season.
“Hello, we have been struggling the last month after losing a business under very uncontrollable circumstances. It was completely unexpected,” a mother of two young children from Cumberland Country wrote to the Toy Fund.
“We moved in with family, the grandparents of our children, to help them as they are both disabled, and (to help) ourselves because ultimately we were not able to find housing.”
The money they had put away is only enough to cover basic expenses and necessities, she wrote.
“Still devastated from losing his business, my partner was quickly able to find a job. It pays half of what he made before. We are in a very hard spot unable to afford our bills, taking care of our family and we have been looking to state programs for help with our heat and electric.
“Our kids are our whole world and we want to show them perseverance in challenging situations. Stress is hard on the whole family. We are hopeful to receive help from the Press Herald Toy Fund this season.
“Thank you.”
To make a donation online or apply for assistance, go to pressherald.com/toy-fund.
Checks made out to the Portland Press Herald Toy Fund may be mailed to 295 Gannett Drive, South Portland ME 04106.
Names of donors are published in the Press Herald, the Sun Journal and the Times Record unless a donor wishes to remain anonymous.
